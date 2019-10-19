Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Let’s hope Aaron Judge was just caught up in the moment when he uncorked a five-alarm take late Friday night.

The New York Yankees kept their season alive at Yankee Stadium, beating the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series to force, at the very least, a Game 6 back in Houston.

In New York’s victory, southpaw James Paxton allowed one run on four hits with as many walks and nine strikeouts over six innings. It was a sharp and much-needed performance for both Paxton and the Bronx Bombers.

Following the game, Paxton’s performance prompted this response out of Judge, who had already made another bold claim after the victory.

Aaron Judge: “(James) Paxton is the best left hander in the game.” — Dan Federico (@DanJFederico) October 19, 2019

Spicy!

Make no mistake, Paxton is a great pitcher — but so is Clayton Kershaw, Chris Sale, Blake Snell and Hyun-jin Ryu, among others. Maybe in Friday’s game he was the best left-hander, but in all of baseball? Not quite.

So yeah, sorry Aaron but we’re not buying that one.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images