The Houston Astros need to start showing some fight if they want to avoid going down without a fight.

After dropping the first two games of the World Series at home, the Astros now are in the nation’s capitol for Game 3 against the Washington Nationals, whose surprising success all October has been a delight to watch.

The Nationals will turn to Anibal Sanchez to handle the pitching, while Zack Greinke gets the ball for Houston.

Here’s how to watch Nationals vs. Astros Game 3 online:

When: Friday, Oct. 25 at 8:07 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images