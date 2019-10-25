The Houston Astros need to start showing some fight if they want to avoid going down without a fight.
After dropping the first two games of the World Series at home, the Astros now are in the nation’s capitol for Game 3 against the Washington Nationals, whose surprising success all October has been a delight to watch.
The Nationals will turn to Anibal Sanchez to handle the pitching, while Zack Greinke gets the ball for Houston.
Here’s how to watch Nationals vs. Astros Game 3 online:
When: Friday, Oct. 25 at 8:07 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live
Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images