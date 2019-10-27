Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2019 World Series is down to a best-of-three.

The Houston Astros and Washington Nationals are tied at two games apiece after back-to-back wins from the Astros. The two teams will meet Sunday night with a chance to take a 3-2 series lead into Game 6 in Houston.

Max Scherzer will take the ball for the Nationals, while the Astros will counter with Gerrit Cole.

Here’s how to watch Nationals vs. Astros Game 5 online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 27 at 8:07 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images