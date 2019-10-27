Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There are plenty of talking heads within the sports media world who will take any chance they can to knock Tom Brady.

We’re looking at you, Max Kellerman and Rob Parker.

But very much on the other end of the spectrum is Skip Bayless, who just might be Brady’s biggest fan. The “Undisputed” co-host routinely heaps praise on the Patriots quarterback, and he was up to his usual ways Sunday afternoon as New England battled the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. To say Bayless laid it on thick would be an understatement.

It is such a privilege to watch the greatest NFL player ever, playing as great as ever at age 42. It's like watching a Hall of Fame bust come to life, suddenly playing in his prime again. Tom Brady is a legend AFTER his time. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 27, 2019

We imagine there are quite a few folks around New England who feel the same way.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images