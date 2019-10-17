Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

By night’s end, the New York Yankees either will have made it a whole new playoff series or will find themselves on the brink of elimination.

The Yankees and Houston Astros are set to meet Thursday at Yankee Stadium for Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. Houston currently leads the best-of-seven series 2-1.

The game originally was supposed to be played Wednesday, but bad weather postponed it to Thursday. With the extra day of rest for pitchers, it will be Zack Greinke getting the ball for the Astros and Masahiro Tanaka for the Yankees.

Here’s how to watch Yankees vs. Astros Game 4 online:

When: Thursday, Oct. 17 at 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

