FOXBORO, Mass. — In an ideal world, the New England Patriots would receive mid-season boosts to their depth chart from two 2019 NFL Draft picks.

Wide receiver N’Keal Harry, who was a first-round pick, began the season on injured reserve. He started practicing this week and would be eligible to be activated after Week 8.

“He’s coming along,” Belichick said. “Getting back in the practice routine. We have other guys taking reps for game-plan stuff. So mostly the scout team (for him).”

Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste, a third-round pick, started the summer on the non-football injury list. He has yet to practice with the Patriots dating back to the spring because of a quad injury suffered during the pre-draft process.

Cajuste also was eligible to begin practicing this week. The Patriots have a six-week window for Cajsute to start practicing. If he doesn’t practice during that six-week window, his season will be over. If Cajuste does start practicing, then the Patriots have a 21-day window to activate him to their 53-man roster. If he isn’t activated during that 21-day window, then his season would be over.

“We’ll see,” Belichick said when asked if this will be a redshirt year for Cajuste. “Keep taking it day by day here.”

Harry would join Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski and Matthew Slater at wide receiver. Gordon currently is dealing with knee and ankle injuries.

Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn currently is on injured reserve and is eligible to return in Week 11. The Patriots have started Marshall Newhouse at left tackle in Wynn’s absence. They’ve elected not to carry backup tackle Korey Cunningham on their gameday active roster, instead activating guard Jermaine Eluemunor and center James Ferentz. Patriots left guard Joe Thuney likely would move to tackle in a pinch.

