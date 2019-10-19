Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins won’t have everyone available Saturday night, but it won’t be as bad as it could be.

Patrice Bergeron is expected to be in the lineup when the Bruins take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Bergeron didn’t practice Friday and was described as having a lower-body injury, though Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was optimistic Bergeron would travel and play Saturday.

But while Bergeron will be in, Boston’s other top-six center will be out. David Krejci was ruled out Friday, as was fourth-line winger Joakim Nordstrom. This will be the second straight game Krejci’s missed after leaving Monday’s win over the Anaheim Ducks early. Charlie Coyle will stay as the second line center in Krejci’s place, but joining him and Jake DeBrusk will be Karson Kuhlman, not Brett Ritchie, who was in that spot Thursday. Ritchie slides down to the third line with Par Lindholm and Danton Heinen.

After a serving as a healthy scratch the last three games, David Backes returns to the lineup, taking up the fourth-line winger spot vacated by Nordstrom’s absence.

Jaroslav Halak will be in net for the Bruins and will be opposed by Frederik Andersen.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (5-1-1)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–Charlie Coyle–Karson Kuhlman

Danton Heinen–Par Lindholm–Brett Ritchie

Chris Wagner–Sean Kuraly–David Backes

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Connor Clifton

Jaroslav Halak

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (4-3-1)

Andreas Johnsson–Auston Matthews–William Nylander

Ilya Mikheyev–Alexander Kerfoot–Mitch Marner

Trevor Moore–Jason Spezza–Kasperi Kapanen

Dmytro Timashov–Nick Shore–Frederik Gauthier

Morgan Rielly–Cody Ceci

Jake Muzzin–Tyson Barrie

Martin Marincin–Justin Holl

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images