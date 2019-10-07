Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another Patriots win means another locker room celebration video.

New England marched out of FedExField with a 33-7 win over the lowly Washington Redskins on Sunday afternoon in Week 5 action. The Patriots remain one of two undefeated teams in the NFL thus far.

The players were greeted by team owner Robert Kraft after the victory with head coach Bill Belichick praising his team for taking “care of business” before reminding players it’s time to “turn the page” and get ready for the New York Giants on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

How do we feel about that 5-0? #Patriots celebrate Sunday's win inside the locker room: https://t.co/Pl2MmMk3jO — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 7, 2019

As long as New England keeps winning, fans will keep seeing these videos. But will the 2-3 Giants be the ones to end the Patriots’ perfect record? We’ll find out Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images