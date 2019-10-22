Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brad Marchand may or may not be the reason the Bruins picked up a point despite Boston’s shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

The B’s found themselves in their own end as time was winding down in overtime when Brayden Point corralled the puck near the boards. Point already had a goal and an assist on the night, so Marchand jumped into action and put his opponent in a headlock.

Literally.

No penalty was called and the shootout and time expired, leading to the shootout. While Boston ultimately lost, it still earned a point. And many may not agree with what Marchand did, especially given his previous on-ice antics, Point didn’t think anything of it.

In fact, he thought it was “great.”

“I’m going for the puck, really it’s a great play,” Point said, per NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty. “There’s not much time, he breaks up a potential chance for us and he still gets to shoot in the shootout. There’s no real consequence for that, so really it’s a good play.”

The two teams don’t meet again until Dec. 12.

