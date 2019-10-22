Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Monday night certainly was not Sam Darnold’s best.

The 22-year-old quarterback turned the ball over five times (yes, you read that correctly) in the New York Jets’ Monday night matchup against the Patriots. And New England’s beastly defense caused trouble for Darnold early and often.

Devin McCourty got the party started with interception No. 1 in the first quarter, his fifth pick of the season.

🗣️"Here they go again! You can't hype this defense enough!"@McCourtyTwins (Dmac) secures his league-leading fifth INT of the season. pic.twitter.com/XwMkdfUd9F — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 22, 2019

A sack early in the second quarter caused Darnold to fumble the ball, which Kyle Van Noy quickly recovered for turnover No. 2.

It's not a scoop-and-score, but it is another takeaway for the boogeymen.@johnesimon51 | @KVN_03 pic.twitter.com/d951XVuQfB — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 22, 2019

Duron Harmon joined the fun with an interception of his own in the second, bringing Darnold’s turnover count to three in the first half alone.

But the second half wasn’t much kinder to signal-caller, who’s third interception of the night landed in the arms of cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

The 22-year-old gave up his fifth turnover of the night just five minutes later. This time, it was Terrence Brooks’s turn to intercept the play.

Darold did manage to go without a turnover in the fourth quarter. But the Jets racked up six (!) of them in total during their Monday night loss.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images