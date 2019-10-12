Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins kicked off the 2019-20 campaign on the road, but with those four games now in the rear-view, they’re finally back in Boston.

TD Garden will play host to the Bruins’ home opener Saturday night, as Boston is set to take on the New Jersey Devils.

In anticipation of the first game on home ice, Bruins captain Zdeno Chara dropped a hype video that most certainly will have B’s fans ready to run through a brick wall.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images