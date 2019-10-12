Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown reportedly wants to be back in the NFL sooner rather than later, and he’s be down for a reunion with the New England Patriots.

The embattled wide receiver has been a free agent since the Pats cut him last month, bringing an end to a tumultuous 11-day stint in Foxboro. He had numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, including rape, emerge during his time with the Patriots, and threatening texts he reportedly sent while at the team facility were what prompted the Patriots to cut ties with him.

In the aftermath Brown said he would retire and insulted Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Twitter before eventually walking back the retirement claim. Lately, his typically bizarre social media activity has involved the Patriots.

And according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Brown is hoping to get off-the-field issues cleared up so that he can return to the gridiron.

“Despite saying last month that he wouldn’t play in the NFL anymore, wide receiver Antonio Brown wants to resolve his off-field issues so he can get back onto the field soon, sources told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler,” the ESPN story said. “Sources said Brown hopes to have his playing status cleared up in the next few weeks before signing with an NFL team.”

Then there was this little nugget.

“Sources told Fowler that Brown would wait to sign with a team until it is clear he would be allowed to play. He’s also been training rigorously and would welcome a return to the New England Patriots, even if that’s unlikely, but most of all, he says he just wants to play.”

Unlikely is probably the right word in this instance, as the Patriots reportedly have no desire to bring Brown back.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images