Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics made four picks during the 2019 NBA Draft, but one rookie seems to be sticking out through the first two days of training camp.

Head coach Brad Stevens told reporters Wednesday that second-round pick Carsen Edwards has been scoring quite a bit thus far at the Auerbach Center.

“Carsen has hit a bunch of shots in scrimmages the last few days,” Stevens said, per The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.”

Stevens: “Carsen has hit a bunch of shots In scrimmages the last few days.” — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) October 2, 2019

Edwards should provide a solid scoring punch off the bench for the Celtics while adding some depth to their backcourt.

The 21-year-old averaged 24.3 points in 36 games for Purdue during his third and final season with the Boilermakers. He posted 17.8 points per game over his collegiate career, which was capped off by an impressive 42-point performance in his final NCAA Tournament game against Virginia.

Edwards and the Celtics open their preseason schedule Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II-/USA TODAY Sports Images