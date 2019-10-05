Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rookies face a fair amount of adversity when entering the NBA, similar to anyone beginning a new job or career. But Boston rookie Tremont Waters unfortunately is dealing with much more.

The Celtics second-round pick out of LSU is on a two-way deal entering training camp, something he earned through his impressive summer league performance this past July. In the midst of that stretch, however, Waters learned that his father, Ed, had died.

The grieving process hasn’t been easy, as it never is, but Waters says his new organization has been extremely helpful throughout the summer. Marcus Smart immediately texted Waters when he heard the tragic news, while Brad Stevens “led a Celtics contingent” to the memorial service in New Haven, Conn., according to Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald.

“Everything I’ve been through with my dad and my family situation, it’s been rough and it’s been tough, but having the Celtics come down to the service, seeing that they’re there for me and do whatever they can to help me move forward, they’re willing to do it,” Waters told Murphy. “I’ve heard some people say it, but they’re an organization where you actually see that, and they make a conscious effort to do it. And doing it, getting it done.

“My support system has been the Celtics, my teammates, the coaches,” Waters added. “And obviously I have to be there for my mom — she’s there for me — as well as my girlfriend. They’ve been picking me up, helping me to stay strong with whatever they can do as well.”

Waters will spend time with the Celtics and their G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws, during the 2019-20 season.

Thumbnail photo via Vasha Hunt/USA TODAY Sports Images