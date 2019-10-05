Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kemba Walker still is getting used to his new home.

The Boston Celtics’ newly-acquired point guard is set to lead the offense through the 2019-20 campaign, something he showcased an ability to do over eight seasons in Charlotte.

But the ex-Hornets point guard is still struggling with Boston’s geographical layout. The city’s organization, or lack thereof, isn’t necessarily kind to outsiders, and Walker is finding that out the hard way.

Yes, Boston has welcomed him, but Walker on Saturday told reporters he still gets lost three times a day.

Does Kemba Walker feel at home yet? (A long pause) “I’m getting there.” Adds he’s been welcomed with open arms, but he gets lost three times a day. — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) October 5, 2019

Walker faces off against his former team Sunday as the Celtics welcome the Hornets to TD Garden for their preseason opener. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images