The story going into Sunday’s primetime matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs is what could have been.

The Week 8 “Sunday Night Football” tilt figured to pit two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL: Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers. Unfortunately for football fans, however, Mahomes injured his knee last week vs. the Denver Broncos, and despite practicing this week, has been ruled out for Sunday night.

Despite that, it’s a huge game for both teams despite it being an interconference matchup. Both the Packers and Chiefs need all the wins they can grab as they jockey for potential playoff seeding in their respective conferences.

Here’s how to watch Chiefs-Packers.

When: Sunday, Oct. 27, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images