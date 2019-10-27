Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Dallas Cowboys beefed up their defensive line this week with the addition of Michael Bennett, but the three-time Pro Bowl selection might not have been their original preference as they surveyed their trade options.

Leonard Williams appears to be a player to keep an eye on as the NFL trade deadline approaches. The 25-year-old remains a member of the New York Jets as of Sunday, but the Cowboys reportedly kicked the tires on Williams before ultimately deciding to make a move for Bennett.

“The men that are drawing interest are Leonard Williams, their defensive lineman, their wide receiver, Robby Anderson,” Adam Schefter said Sunday on ESPN. “The Dallas Cowboys were amongst the teams that called about Williams and expressed interest but then Dallas traded for Michael Bennett. Still, the Jets have other suitors for Williams.”

Dallas’ decision to pass on Williams likely was due to the price tag. The Cowboys didn’t have to give up a whole lot in order to acquire Bennett, as it sent the New England Patriots a 2021 seventh-round pick that can turn into a sixth-rounder. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday the Jets are looking for at least a third-round pick in exchange for Williams, who is set to become a free agent in the offseason and, as Rapoport notes, likely will grant New York a third-round compensatory draft pick should he find a new home.

It won’t be terribly long until Bennett returns to Foxboro. The Patriots will welcome the Cowboys to Gillette Stadium on Nov. 24.

