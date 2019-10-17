Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jalen Ramsey is on the move and couldn’t be happier about it.

The cornerback was traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two first-round picks Tuesday night. Ramsey requested a trade out of Jacksonville after its 0-2 start and finally pulled the trigger after reportedly turning down other big offers.

So how does Ramsey feel with a fresh start ahead of him?

“Big, big day for me,” Ramsey said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Uninterrupted’s ’17 Weeks’ Podcast, as transcribed by ESPN. “I’m currently just walking outside right now, I’m filled with joy, I’m overjoyed right now. God is the greatest, God makes no mistakes at all. No mistakes at all. I’ve been so blessed.

“I was so blessed to be drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars,” he added. “But now I’ve got a new chapter starting in my life, going out to L.A. and going to be a part of the L.A. Rams.”

Ramsey didn’t play in the Jaguars’ last three games with a back issue and is questionable to play Sunday when his new team takes on the Atlanta Falcons.

