David Krejci’s opening night status is a bit clearer Wednesday, but not crystal clear.

The Boston Bruins’ second-line center has been working his way back from a lower-body injury sustained last Monday when he fell awkwardly early in a preseason game against the Chicago Blackhawks. At no point did Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy express much concern that the injury was anything serious, but it did sideline Krejci the remainder of the preseason.

After practicing in a red non-contact jersey Tuesday, Krejci was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, but he’s not a sure thing for Thursday’s game against the Dallas Stars.

According to multiple reports, the 33-year-old will be a game-time decision in Dallas.

If Krejci is unable to play, Charlie Coyle or Par Lindholm likely will take his place.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images