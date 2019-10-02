When you’re the greatest coach in the history of American sports, you basically can do whatever you want.
That includes being naked in a hot tub used by many other people, apparently.
Julian Edelman on Wednesday shared a delete scene from his movie “100%: Julian Edelman.” The clip features the New England Patriots receiver telling a story from early in his career when he discovered Bill Belichick naked in a hot tub in Gillette Stadium.
“I just so happen to walk by the hot tub, and coach is in the hot tub — like, obviously I came in the room to go into the hot tub,” Edelman recalled. “But then we made eye contact and my natural instinct was to turn around like I was gonna leave. But then I saw that he saw that I was in there, and then he got up and got out.
“And real good party foul by coach. I mean, we’re supposed to have shorts on. Supposed to have shorts. But I guess at 11 o’clock, when you’re the GOAT of coaching, you go wherever you want, freeball.”
Edelman added: “So, I had to hide my absolute face of terror after seeing what I saw, and sit in the hot tub. So I sit in the hot tub, I’m already extremely uncomfortable, I don’t know what to think. I didn’t know that people went into hot tubs without swim trunks at a public facility. I accepted it — it’s coach.”
Check this out:
Well, that’s one way to strengthen a bond.
Edelman, Belichick and the Patriots will face the Redskins in Washington on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Not word yet on whether Belichick will coach with his pants on.
Thumbnail photo via Dan Powers/USA TODAY Sports Images