At long last, David Krejci is back.

The Boston Bruins center’s season has been marred by injuries, but he is set to return after his latest absence.

B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy announced following Tuesday’s morning skate that the veteran center will dress for Boston’s matchup with the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden. Krejci has missed the last five games due to an upper-body injury sustained in a win over the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 14. That came after he missed the season opener with a lower-body injury suffered during the preseason.

Krejci won’t be the only Bruin to return, either. Chris Wagner is back in after a one-game absence from blocking a shot in Saturday’s shutout victory over the St. Louis Blues.

Joakim Nordstrom (infection) and Par Lindholm (upper-body) will remain out.

Here’s how the Bruins forward lines looked during morning skate.

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk-David Krejci-Danton Heinen

Anders Bjork-Charlie Coyle-Brett Ritchie

Chris Wagner-Sean Kuraly-David Backes

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images