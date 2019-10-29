Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Is Bill Belichick opening up to new ideas concerning his own future?

The question bears asking after the New England Patriots head coach said Monday on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria Show” he’s now unsure about coaching into his 70s. The 67-year-old previously had balked at the idea of remaining on the sidelines once his odometer ticked into 70, but now that the age is nearing, he sounds like he’s willing to reconsider the idea.

“When I said it, maybe I didn’t know what 70 felt like,” Belichick said, per NFL.com’s Jelani Scott. “So I’m not really sure if that’s an accurate statement today or not. At the time, I didn’t feel that way. Now that I’m closer to that age, I don’t know.”

Belichick on Sunday became the third head coach in NFL history to record his 300th career win. He joins George Halas (324) and Don Shula (347) in the 300-Club but will have to coach for a few more years in order to top that list.

Although Belichick hasn’t stated a desire to own the NFL’s wins record, it would fit nicely on his resume alongside the mark for most Super Bowl rings he currently owns.