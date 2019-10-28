It’s time for another round of everybody’s favorite game: “Do those jerseys stink?”
Enes Kanter on Monday seemingly revealed the Boston Celtics’ new alternate jerseys in a post to his Instagram story, and the threads were almost unanimously bashed. Kanter since has deleted the post, which might have been a tad misleading.
Take a look:
No, you’re not the only one who thinks those look like Charlotte Hornets colors.
However, it’s more than likely that there was some weird lighting at play.
Be it the colors or the typeface — Boscon? — the jerseys did not go over well with NBA fans.
Here’s a taste of the reaction:
Unpopular opinion: They’re not that bad.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images