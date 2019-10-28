Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s time for another round of everybody’s favorite game: “Do those jerseys stink?”

Enes Kanter on Monday seemingly revealed the Boston Celtics’ new alternate jerseys in a post to his Instagram story, and the threads were almost unanimously bashed. Kanter since has deleted the post, which might have been a tad misleading.

Take a look:

No, you’re not the only one who thinks those look like Charlotte Hornets colors.

However, it’s more than likely that there was some weird lighting at play.

I'm gonna guess there was some weird lighting and the Celtics alt is supposed to look more like this color-corrected image. Doesn't do anything for the dumb font, though. pic.twitter.com/tDoGM5SzOA — Ben Watanabe (@BenjeeBallgame) October 28, 2019

Be it the colors or the typeface — Boscon? — the jerseys did not go over well with NBA fans.

Here’s a taste of the reaction:

BOSCON? WTF is a BOSCON? — Karlo ♥︎ Takki (@KarloTakki) October 28, 2019

They almost look like the old Vancouver Grizzlies 🤢 — Lupo (@lupo_138) October 28, 2019

Ugly tho 😂 — rob (@_rob36) October 28, 2019

Ew — Jesse 🚀 (@jessehtxx) October 28, 2019

Terrible — Ted Aveni (@Teddy_42) October 28, 2019

No one from Boston is wearing that ugly jersey, ugh — Michael Mal (@Michael519) October 28, 2019

Answers the question "what if the Celtics were sponsored by a local Irish pub?" — Sugar Mountain Balloon Brigade (@Evan_Newell) October 28, 2019

Those look awful — Not Very Super Mario☘🏀 (@RMadrid257) October 28, 2019

BOSCON — Aaron DeVandry (@aarondevandry) October 28, 2019

New city unis? Celts are scheduled to wear city unis A LOT this year: 11/27 vs BKN

11/29 at BKN

12/6 vs DEN

12/12 vs PHI

12/25 at TOR

1/9 at PHI

1/16 at MIL

1/20 vs LAL

1/30 vs GSW

2/13 vs LAC

2/23 at LAL

3/2 vs BKN

3/15 at CHI

3/20 at TOR

4/3 vs ORL

4/15 vs CHI https://t.co/D4bNoMhDlr — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) October 28, 2019

Unpopular opinion: They’re not that bad.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images