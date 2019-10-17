Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second consecutive week, the Boston Bruins are atop ESPN’s NHL power rankings — and deservedly so.

Boston carries a 5-1-0 record into Thursday night’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden. That record is good for third best in the Eastern Conference, though both the first-place Carolina Hurricanes and second-place Buffalo Sabres have played more games.

Those who regularly read ESPN’s power rankings know each edition features a different theme. This week, the folks over at ESPN opted to create new slogans for all 31 teams.

According to ESPN, the Bruins real slogan, “Boston’s Team since 1924,” is in need of a “slight” edit.

Here’s the new suggestion:

“Bahston’s Wicked Team Since 19-Whatever, Kid, Presented By Dunkie’s.”

Ah, yes, nothing like packing four Boston stereotypes into one sentence.

As for the actual rankings, the Colorado Avalanche, Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights and Toronto Maple Leafs round out the top five. The lowly Ottawa Senators are at the bottom of the rankings.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images