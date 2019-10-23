Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Max Strus was waived by the Boston Celtics on Saturday, but it didn’t take the sharp-shooting guard long to find a new home.

The Chicago Bulls signed Strus to a two-way deal Tuesday afternoon, just one day before they kick off their regular season on the road against the Charlotte Hornets. The undrafted DePaul product was originally under a two-way contract with the Celtics but had his deal converted into a two-year guaranteed contract in order to open a two-way slot for Tacko Fall. Strus was then waived after losing the battle for Boston’s 15th and final roster spot to Javonte Green.

OFFICIAL: The Bulls have signed guard Max Strus to a Two-Way contract. MORE: — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 22, 2019

Getting waived by the Celtics may have seemed like a negative at the time, but the last week has treated Strus rather well.

The Celtics did the 23-year-old a solid by converting him into a guaranteed deal before waiving him. Boston essentially paid Strus to cut him, covering him for what he potentially would have made with the organization in his first year ($415,000). Now, the 6-foot-6 guard gets to head home.

Strus was born in Hickory Hills, Ill., a suburb of Chicago, before playing two seasons at DePaul, earning second team All-Big East honors during his redshirt junior season.

Strus fills Chicago’s final two-way slot. He’ll spend the majority of the season with the organization’s G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls. Per two-way regulations, he can spend no more than 45 days with the NBA club.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images