The Boston Bruins have lost another top-6 forward for the foreseeable future.

Karson Kuhlman missed Tuesday night’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs after taking a puck to the leg in Saturday’s matchup against the Leafs, and he’ll miss quite a few more. Bruins GM Don Sweeney announced Tuesday in a statement that Kuhlman suffered a “hairline nondisplaced fracture in his right tibia” and that the winger will be reevaluated in four weeks.

The Bruins also placed David Krejci, who is battling a nagging upper-body injury, on injured reserve on Tuesday, calling up Anders Bjork in the process. Krejci has not played since last Monday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Charlie Coyle bumped up to play second-line pivot in Tuesday’s win over the Leafs, while Brett Ritchie manned the right wing (and scored) in the 4-2 victory.

Bjork debuted on the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner. With Kuhlman absence being a lengthy one, Bjork could be in line for an extended opportunity with the big-league club.

Kuhlman is pointless in eight games this season with a minus-2 rating.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images