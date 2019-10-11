Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Shane Larkin provided the Boston Celtics with some much-needed backcourt depth during the 2017-18 season. Now, he’s providing a scoring punch on the international stage.

Larkin, 27, began his second season with Anadolu Efes on Friday in a big way. In his first game back in the lineup following an injury, the University of Miami product posted 26 points (5-for-9 3-FG), five assists and five rebounds in 30 minutes of play.

Efes ultimately took home a 106-105 overtime win vs. Alba Berlin in Round 2 of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.

Larkin impressed last year in his debut season, averaging 13.5 points on 47.8 percent shooting across 60 combined games in EuroLeague, Turkish Cup and Turkish BSL play.

In 54 games with the Celtics during the 2017-18 season, Larkin averaged 4.3 points and 1.8 assists.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images