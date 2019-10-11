Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are Bill Belichick and Tom Brady destined to go out with the biggest of bangs?

Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall predicted this week on “Inside the NFL” the New England Patriots would go undefeated this season, win Super Bowl LIV, and then their legendary head coach and quarterback both will retire shortly thereafter.

“Brady and Belichick came in together in 2000,” Marshall said. “My prediction is the Patriots will go undfeated. They’ll go to the Super Bowl. They’ll win the Super Bowl, making up for 2007. Post-parade, Brady and Belichick will retire.”

That’s about as bold as predictions come.

The Patriots defeated the New York Giants 35-14 on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium, improving their record to 6-0. While many have predicted the Patriots will repeat as Super Bowl champions, Marshall goes out on perhaps the biggest limb with his take.

And that’s an idea many Patriots fans, at least those who are aware the dynasty will end one day, will be able to stomach in the aftermath of their Week 6 win.

