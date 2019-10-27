Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mohamed Sanu will debut a new look Sunday afternoon.

Sanu, who was acquired by the Patriots via trade earlier this week, is set to play in his first game with New England in Week 8 when the reigning Super Bowl champions welcome the Cleveland Browns to Gillette Stadium. Not only will it be Sanu’s first time donning a Patriots uniform, it also will be the veteran wideout’s first game with his new jersey number.

The 30-year-old on Thursday offered Patriots fans a preview of the new threads via an Instagram post, which features a photoshopped picture of Sanu wearing his new No. 14. Recently retired wide receiver Torrey Smith couldn’t help but make the obvious joke.

“They ain’t let you get 12…that’s crazy,” Smith wrote in the comment section.

Sanu had worn No. 12 for his entire NFL career prior to joining the Patriots, which included four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and three-plus with the Atlanta Falcons. That number, obviously, is not available in Foxboro, but Tom Brady apparently offered it up to his new target shortly after the trade went down.

The Rutgers product doesn’t seem at all bummed out about having to break from his norm. It’s probably pretty easy to stay upbeat when you join forces with the greatest head coach-quarterback duo of all time and have a real shot at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in February.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images