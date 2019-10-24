Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Philadelphia Phillies have themselves a new manager.

The team announced Thursday that Joe Girardi will be the 55th manager in franchise history, inking a three-year deal with the former New York Yankees manager with a club option for 2023. He’ll succeed two-year veteran Gabe Kapler, who was fired on Oct. 10.

#Phillies have hired Joe Girardi as the 55th manager in franchise history. Girardi received a three-year contract with a club option for 2023. Welcome to Philadelphia, Joe! pic.twitter.com/dLgfVWeu4b — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 24, 2019

Girardi brings plenty to the table, to say the least. After spending 15 years in the big leagues, Girardi found success as a manager. He managed the Yankees for a decade, leading New York to victory in the 2009 World Series in the process.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images