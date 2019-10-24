Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The “Thursday Night Football” games lately have been lopsided matchups, and that trend likely will continue in Week 8.

A Minnesota Vikings team that is very much on the upswing is set to host a pretty bad Washington Redskins side.

Minnesota has won four of its last five games and currently sits in second place in the NFC North, while the Redskins are 1-6, with their only victory coming against an even worse Miami Dolphins team.

Here’s how and when to watch Redskins vs. Vikings:

Start Time: Thursday, Oct. 24, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go | Amazon Prime

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images