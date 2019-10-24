The “Thursday Night Football” games lately have been lopsided matchups, and that trend likely will continue in Week 8.

A Minnesota Vikings team that is very much on the upswing is set to host a pretty bad Washington Redskins side.

Minnesota has won four of its last five games and currently sits in second place in the NFC North, while the Redskins are 1-6, with their only victory coming against an even worse Miami Dolphins team.

Here’s how and when to watch Redskins vs. Vikings:

Start Time: Thursday, Oct. 24, at 8:20 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trialFOX Sports Go | Amazon Prime

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images