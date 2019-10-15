Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown really is living in his own world.

Brown, who spent time with three teams dating back to last season, has tarnished his image and potentially squandered a future in the NFL via his own wrongdoings. But instead of taking accountability for any of his actions, the troubled WR continues to play the victim card as his ongoing saga with the league continues.

This trend continued Tuesday when Brown tweeted “Free AB.” Folks on Twitter were quick to remind Brown how ludicrous it was for him to make such a “request.”

Pretty sure you freed yourself bro — AJ (@AmberlYnJeaN) October 15, 2019

At this point, Brown, who on numerous occasions has claimed he doesn’t need the NFL, is just starting to look desperate. And with each passing soundbite, tweet and Instagram post, it’s becoming tougher to imagine AB ever landing another job in the league.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images