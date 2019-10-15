We’re effectively at the half-way point of the fantasy football regular season. Pretty scary thought, right?
At this stage in the game, you probably have a decent enough read on your playoff aspirations. If you’re on the outside looking in at the postseason picture, every week from here on out is an important one.
In hopes of securing what might be for many a much-needed Week 7 win, we’re here to help make sure your roster is looking as strong as possible. You’d be wise to consider picking up any of these players, who currently are rostered in 65 percent or less of Yahoo! fantasy football leagues.
Quarterback: Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars (59 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
Minshew turned in his worst performance as a starter in Week 6, throwing for just 163 yards with an interception in Jacksonville’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. Fortunately for Minshew and the Jags, a favorable matchup awaits Sunday when they’ll square off with the winless Bengals. Cincinnati hasn’t been very strong on defense all season and is allowing over 20 fantasy points to quarterbacks per game. Jacksonville will be hungry for a win after suffering back-to-back losses, and Minshew will have added motivation to prove his worth with a potential Nick Foles return looming.
Other quarterbacks to pursue: Sam Darnold (NYJ), Kyle Allen (CAR)
Running Back: Frank Gore, Buffalo Bills (57 percent owned)
Gore incredibly is remaining steady in his 15th NFL season. Although rookie Devin Singletary was expected to carried the load for the Bills this season, Gore still clearly is a critical piece of the team’s attack. The Bills weren’t totally inactive during their bye week, trading Zay Jones to the WR-needy Oakland Raiders. In turn, we could see Buffalo shift even more toward being a true ground-and-pound club. Gore should be able to stuff the stat sheet Sunday against a Miami Dolphins team that, well, hasn’t been good at anything this season.
Other running backs to target: Jamaal Williams (GB), Tarik Cohen (CHI), Latavius Murray (NO)
Wide Receiver: Golden Tate, New York Giants (61 percent owned)
After a quiet 2019 debut, Tate was one of the bright spots for the Giants in their “Thursday Night Football” loss to the New England Patriots. Tate corraled six catches for 102 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown. These numbers are impressive regardless of the opponent, but going off against a loaded New England secondary under the lights in Foxboro deserves proper praise. Tate will have a chance to log similar or even better stats Sunday when New York hosts the Arizona Cardinals, who’ve allowed the league’s third-most passing yards through six weeks. Not to mention, more could be put on Tate’s plate if Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard and/or Evan Engram are unable to go.
Other wide receivers to pursue: Jaron Brown (SEA), Robby Anderson (NYJ), Randall Cobb (DAL)
Tight End: Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers (62 percent owned)
Week 6 was a disappointing one for the Chargers but encouraging for Henry, who racked up eight catches for 100 yards with two touchdowns against a tough Pittsburgh Steelers defense. The Bolts desperately need a win this Sunday, and Henry could be a big part of Los Angeles’ game plan against the Titans, who’ve allowed four touchdowns to tight ends this season. Philip Rivers hasn’t received much from his pass-catchers this season outside of Keenan Allen, so the Chargers QB could start looking Henry’s way quite a bit now that the 24-year-old is healthy.
Other tight ends to target: Maxx Williams (AZ)
Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images