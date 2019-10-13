Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jason Whitlock is impatiently waiting.

The FOX Sports talking ahead, an unapologetic Chiefs fan/Patriots hater, has been longing for New England’s dynasty to come to a close. Whitlock has seen glimmers of hope, including Tom Brady’s ACL injury in 2008 and the emergence of Patrick Mahomes last season, but the Patriots still remain the class of the NFL after all these years.

It’s been more of the same in the 2019 campaign for Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and Co., who improved to 6-0 on Thursday night with a win over the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Despite New England’s 21-point victory, its latest showing maintained Whitlock’s hope that this finally will be the year the franchise loses its status as king of the league.

“…I watched last night’s game and I saw more signs of hope that the Patriots’ dynasty is ending,” Whitlock said Friday on FS1’s “Speak For Yourself.” “Brady looked relatively average. He threw an interception and fumbled the ball against another bad team New England’s defense had to bail out its offense. The Patriots won easily because they blocked a punt for a touchdown and ran a fumble back for another score. This isn’t a great Patriots team. I remain hopeful the dynasty ends this year. It’s inevitable. My luck has to change.”

Today’s #Whitlogue: Tom Brady looks average. I remain hopeful the dynasty ends this year. @WhitlockJason pic.twitter.com/nx6qnk3Iqn — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) October 11, 2019

Whitlock’s luck eventually will change. The Patriots can’t run roughshod over the league forever, and at some point, 31 other teams won’t have to worry about Brady and Belichick crushing their dreams. But looking at the current landscape of the league, it’s probably wishful thinking on Whitlock’s part in hoping that this season will be New England’s swan song.

Hang in there, Jason.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images