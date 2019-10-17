Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Joe Girardi seems to really want to manage a Major League Baseball team again. So much so the former New York Yankees skipper is stepping down as U.S. men’s baseball team’s manager.

According to ESPN, Girardi decided Wednesday to not be at the helm for Team USA so he can focus on getting back into the MLB. He will be replaced by Scott Brosius. This is the first time the men will compete for a spot in the Olympics after baseball was not included in 2012 and 2016.

The 55-year-old Girardi hasn’t managed a big-league club since being relieved of his duties from the Yankees after the 2017 season.

There is a slew of teams in need of a manager, including the Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies. Girardi recently made it known that he’d be interested in “any job” would pique his interest because “I want to manage again.”

Girardi’s résumé speaks for itself. He led New York to a World Series title in 2009 as well as six postseason appearances. While there’s no guarantee he’ll have a job once spring training begins, the skipper certainly is worth taking a look at.

