Wednesday night was fight night between the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves, and two players now are paying the price for their actions.

Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns have been suspended two games apiece for their roles in the on-court brawl during the third quarter of Wednesday’s contest that led to their ejections, the NBA announced Thursday. Both players will begin serving their suspensions on Saturday.

Ben Simmons has not been suspended and will not be fined for his role in the incident. Simmons appeared to put Towns in a chokehold during the scuffle.

Suspensions of two games each for Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns. No other suspensions. pic.twitter.com/BTMJKFcNq0 — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 31, 2019

After the game, Embiid told reporters he shouldn’t be suspended.

“All I did was try to be as cool as I could be in that situation,” Embiid said, as transcribed by CBSSports.com. “Personally, I didn’t throw any punches, so I shouldn’t get suspended. But they have a history of just overruling anything that comes to me in a subtle way. Hopefully they’ll overrule it in the right way, but I don’t expect it.”

We can’t wait to see what comes of the next matchup between these two squads, which isn’t until March 23.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images