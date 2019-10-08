Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yom Kippur begins Tuesday evening and Julian Edelman wanted to make sure he recognized the Jewish holiday.

The New England Patriots wide receiver, whose father is Jewish, took to Instagram on Tuesday, wishing an “easy fast” for those recognizing the holiday. Yom Kippur, which translates to “Day of atonement,” is a “day where you fast and ask for forgiveness.” It begins Tuesday at sundown and ends Wednesday at sundown.

“Today is the Jewish Holiday Yom Kippur,” Edelman captioned the photo of himself. “Yom Kippur translates to Day of Atonement. It’s a day where you fast and ask for forgiveness. I feel so blessed in life to have health and happiness for my loved ones. Have an easy fast!

גמר חתימה טובה 🇮🇱”

The comment section was met with plenty of other people wishing him the same, including Edelman’s former teammate Rob Ninkovich, who was curious if the wideout was going to fast.

Edelman has yet to respond.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images