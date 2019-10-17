Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It hasn’t been the easiest road to recovery for Kevan Miller, to say the least.

The Boston Bruins defenseman dealt with a laundry list of injuries last year and broke his knee cap ahead of his team’s Stanley Cup playoff run. Miller was close to returning to the B’s for their series against the Carolina Hurricanes, but he ended up re-breaking his knee cap, ending his season.

After Wednesday’s practice, head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed the D-man skated with David Krejci, who also is nursing an injury of his own.

“I don’t know if it’s two (days) on, one off, or what they’ve got him on,” Cassidy said, per Bruins.com’s Eric Russo. “But he’s getting closer. Until he’s with the team, it’s hard to project (a return date). Let’s get him with the team, get him in a normal sweater, get some contact and I’ll probably have a better timeline of when he can return. So far so good, he’s working hard on the drills he’s been given.”

Miller hasn’t played since April 4 of last year and certainly would provide some depth to the blueline, which also is without John Moore as he recovers from off-season shoulder surgery.

The Bruins are back in action Thursday night when they host their Atlantic Division rival Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images