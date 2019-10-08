Kevin Youkilis was forced to play some defense on Twitter on Monday.
The former Red Sox found himself under fire on social media for being a fan of the Cincinnati Bengals. Youkilis, along with being a part of Red Sox lore, also is Tom Brady’s brother-in-law, which led to many Patriots fans coming at Youk for not being a Patriots “fan.”
Youkilis was having none of it.
Here’s the tweet that started it all:
Now, the replies:
Youkilis also had to defend the honor of Cincinnati’s staple food chain Skyline Chili
You have to credit Youkilis for sticking with his hometown team, especially considering it’s the Bengals. And we certainly don’t think it makes for awkward holidays with the in-laws either.
Keep doing you, Youk, even if we’re all definitely out on Skyline Chili
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images