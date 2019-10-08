Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin Youkilis was forced to play some defense on Twitter on Monday.

The former Red Sox found himself under fire on social media for being a fan of the Cincinnati Bengals. Youkilis, along with being a part of Red Sox lore, also is Tom Brady’s brother-in-law, which led to many Patriots fans coming at Youk for not being a Patriots “fan.”

Youkilis was having none of it.

Here’s the tweet that started it all:

I have been contemplating turning myself into child protection services for allowing my kids to root for the @Bengals franchise. I think it’s officially neglect! #PleaseSellTheTeam #WhoDey — Kevin Youkilis (@GreekGodOfHops) October 7, 2019

Now, the replies:

Cancelled??? 🤣 This is what I deal with from @Patriots fans. The same reason I root for @Bengals is the same reason you like the Pats. Childhood team. When they play this year, I will root for family. https://t.co/5i7OqRK4fa — Kevin Youkilis (@GreekGodOfHops) October 7, 2019

A simple joke about my hometown NFL team the Bengals and somehow Pats fans have been offended or diverted the conversation to all things Patriots. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/DqkvbvExgk — Kevin Youkilis (@GreekGodOfHops) October 7, 2019

🙈I watch every single game of the Pats and root for them!!! Is this really hard to explain? 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/3Oagc4rnqt pic.twitter.com/tZZ2n3scIQ — Kevin Youkilis (@GreekGodOfHops) October 7, 2019

Youkilis also had to defend the honor of Cincinnati’s staple food chain Skyline Chili

You can talk smack about the Bengals all you want but never talk like that about @Skyline_Chili!!! https://t.co/AFa3N8DOWw pic.twitter.com/KQN4SnZ7FY — Kevin Youkilis (@GreekGodOfHops) October 7, 2019

You have to credit Youkilis for sticking with his hometown team, especially considering it’s the Bengals. And we certainly don’t think it makes for awkward holidays with the in-laws either.

Keep doing you, Youk, even if we’re all definitely out on Skyline Chili

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images