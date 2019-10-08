Are you a New England Patriots fan? Do you have at least a modicum of artistic talent?
If so, you might be able to help Kyle Van Noy.
The Patriots linebacker took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce a new contest. Whoever creates the best design for the Patriots “Boogeymen” linebacking corps — a nickname recently coined by Jamie Collins — will win tickets to a game of their choice as well as a shirt or sweatshirt autographed by the team’s linebackers.
Take a look:
For the sake of clarity, here are the linebackers Van Noy listed: John Simon, Chase Winovich, Dont’a Hightower, Elandon Roberts, Shilique Calhoun, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Van Noy, Collins, Brandon King Derek Rivers and Calvin Munson.
Van Noy plans to announce the winner sometime over the weekend.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images