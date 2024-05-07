The New England Patriots reportedly interviewed a member of the Philadelphia Eagles organization for their lead personnel position.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Eagles director of scouting Brandon Hunt is interviewing for the Patriots position Tuesday.

The title of the position is not yet known, but it’s been reported that it will outrank all other positions in football operations, similar to that of an NFL general manager.

Eliot Wolf, the Patriots’ director of scouting who had final say in the 2024 NFL Draft, is viewed as the favorite to land the position.

Hunt appears to be the first external candidate to accept a job interview in New England. According to multiple reports, the Patriots had three other candidates turn down interviews. Those candidates included Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown, former Arizona Cardinals vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and Buffalo Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray.

It’s likely external candidates view Wolf as the favorite to take over for Bill Belichick and thus are not wasting their time. The Patriots and Belichick mutually parted ways this offseason.

Hunt joined the Eagles as their director of scouting during the 2022 offseason. Hunt is a scouting veteran of 19 seasons. He has worked with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans since making the jump from the college ranks in 2007.