Unlike one of his teammates, Lamar Jackson refuses to give the New England Patriots bulletin board material.

In fact, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback did the exact opposite Wednesday morning.

Jackson was asked about quarterback Tom Brady ahead of his team’s matchup with the Patriots on Sunday night. And, well, Jackson didn’t mince words when talking about the 42-year-old signal-caller.

"Tom Brady is the GOAT of all GOATs." @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/tOmTZOCySN — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 30, 2019

Can’t get more straightforward than that.

Jackson will have his work cut out for him with New England’s incredible defense. We’ll just have to wait and see whether the sophomore QB has what it takes to silence “the Boogeymen.”

