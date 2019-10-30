Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown when they take on Giannis Antetokeumnpo and the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden.

Boston on Wednesday announced before tip-off that Brown would miss the game due to an illness.

Daniel Theis, who sprained his ankle Friday against the Toronto Raptors, will be available. Enes Kanter remains out with left knee contusion.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Jaylen Brown (illness) – OUT

Enes Kanter (left knee contusion) – OUT

Daniel Theis (left ankle sprain) – AVAILABLE https://t.co/v61bJADx5V — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 30, 2019

Brown has been very solid thus far for Boston, averaging 17.3 points and 6.7 rebounds on 50 percent shooting over three games.

The Celtics and Bucks tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images