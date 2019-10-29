Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Normally, the New England Patriots’ locker room celebration videos don’t offer much to talk about. There are some handshakes, some “good jobs” and Matthew Slater inciting an “Aww yeah!” at the end.

However, the team’s latest offering contains more than a few noteworthy moments.

In case you haven’t seen it, here’s the Patriots’ locker room celebration following Sunday’s victory over the Cleveland Browns.

"Not only how do we feel about 8-0, but how do we feel about win 300?" RKK's game ball presentation, Slate's postgame huddle & more from inside the locker room. pic.twitter.com/LSUxmcbxgX — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 29, 2019

Obviously, the highlight is Robert Kraft delivering the game ball to Bill Belichick, who then credits his players for helping him reach 300 career victories.

But here’s what else caught our eye:

— Joe Thuney telling Kraft, “I’m a little wet” (0:08)

— A silent, nothing-else-needs-to-be-said embrace between Belichick and Julian Edelman (0:14)

— Mohamed Sanu looking super jacked (0:45-1:39)

— The Tom Brady-Belichick cliffhanger at the end (2:38)

It’s a virtual certainty we’ll get a few more of these videos before the end of the season, whenever that may be. Let’s just hope there all as loaded with content as this one is.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images