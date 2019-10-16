Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was beginning to look unpromising, but Jalen Ramsey’s wish finally was granted Tuesday night.

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of first-round picks (2020, 2021) as well as a 2021 fourth-round selection. Ramsey will join a Rams squad that started off the season hot but has dropped its last three games.

As such, L.A. surely will welcome Ramsey with open arms, as he’s the type of player who can provide a spark. That said, there’s a chance the star cornerback’s first interaction with Jared Goff could be a tad awkward given what he said about the Rams QB last summer.

“Jared Goff, he’s average to above average,” Ramsey said in an interview with GQ. “He reminds me of Jimmy Garoppolo a little bit. Year one, he wasn’t good. He wasn’t even good enough to earn his own starting role. Like, if you the number one pick, you expected to start now. Period. He wasn’t ready to do that. He wasn’t able to do that. Then when he did get in, he didn’t really do that good. But in his second year, they got a new offensive coordinator. Your offensive coordinator is just your brainiac. When we played them, it felt like his offensive coordinator was drawing up perfect plays and then he was hitting the open man. For what his team ask him to do, yeah, he’s good.”

Goff got off pretty easy compared to the reviews Ramsey dished out on other quarterbacks, but these sentiments, obviously, are far from a ringing endorsement. Goff ultimately earned the last laugh following Ramsey’s remarks in August 2018, as he led Los Angeles all the way to the Super Bowl last season.

Ramsey, Goff and the rest of the Rams will look to vault back into the win column Sunday afternoon when they visit Atlanta Falcons.

