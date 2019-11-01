Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Maine Red Claws kicked off training camp Monday in Portland, meaning both Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters went north to get acclimated with their G League team.

Fall and Waters went through media day with the Red Claws on Thursday, which gave us our first look at the 7-foot-5 center in his new threads.

Check it out:

First look at Tacko Fall in a Red Claws uniform via the team’s IG: pic.twitter.com/6ygqzLAfNe — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) October 31, 2019

Fall and Waters are Boston’s two two-way players, meaning they can spend no more than 45 days with the Celtics. They were with the team during its first three regular season games against the Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks, but since G League training camps hadn’t opened yet, the 45-day clock had not started ticking.

The Red Claws open their season on Saturday, Nov. 9 against the Delaware Blue Coats, the G League affiliate of the 76ers.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images