It appears Curt Schilling wants to get back into baseball, this time in a coaching capacity.

The retired big league pitcher reportedly is interested in coaching, and fortunately for him there are quite a few openings. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, two jobs in particular have caught Schilling’s eye.

Friends close to Curt Schilling say he would love to get back into the game, and has significant interest in interviewing for the the #Phillies managerial opening and/or the #RedSox pitching coach job. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 11, 2019

The Boston Red Sox pitching coach opening was created when Dana LeVangie was reassigned as a scout when the Sox made a slew of changes to the staff earlier this week. As for the Philadelphia Phillies, they started the search for a new manager Thursday after canning Gabe Kapler, who, coincidentally, is a former teammate of Schilling’s.

What kind of interest exists for Schilling remains to be seen. He has become a polarizing figure over the last few years, chiefly due to the far-right political views he unabashedly expresses on Twitter. He has fallen out of favor with some in baseball as a result, but his talent as a player cannot be disputed.

