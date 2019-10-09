Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

John Farrell has expressed interest in managing a Major League Baseball team again, and it appears at least one club wouldn’t mind trying to bring him on board.

Farrell, who managed the Red Sox from 2013-17, has not been at the helm since being fired from Boston after the 2017 season. He helped lead the team to a 2013 World Series title, as well as one in 2007 when he served as the pitching coach.

The 57-year-old mans a 46-foot lobster boat off the coast of Massachusetts, but now it seems he’s ready for a change of scenery. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi on Wednesday reported Farrell will interview with the Los Angeles Angels, stating he would be a “fit” for the team due to his “strong pitching background.”

John Farrell is expected to interview for #Angels managerial vacancy this week, sources indicate. As a World Series-winning manager with strong pitching background, Farrell is a fit for Angels if Joe Maddon (the frontrunner to land the job) goes elsewhere. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 9, 2019

Joe Maddon, who was relieved as manager of the Chicago Cubs in September, reportedly is the Angels’ ‘No. 1 choice,’ but there’s always the possibility he decides to manage somewhere else.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images