Phillip Dorsett’s injured hamstring will keep him out of Thursday night’s matchup with the New England Patriots.

The New England Patriots officially ruled Dorsett, who suffered his injury during Sunday’s win over the Washington Redskins, out for this week’s primetime clash when they released their final injury report Wednesday.

Dorsett has caught 15 passes for 197 yards and a team-high three touchdowns this season. This will be just the second game he’s missed since he joined the Patriots in 2017.

Undrafted rookie Jakobi Meyers is expected to fill Dorsett’s role as New England’s No. 3 receiver. Meyers has seen action in four of the Patriots’ five games this season, catching four passes on six targets for 66 yards.

The Patriots also listed six players as questionable:

RB Rex Burkhead, Foot

LB Shilique Calhoun, Ankle

S Patrick Chung, Heel

S Nate Ebner, Groin

WR Julian Edelman, Chest

WR Josh Gordon, Knee

Burkhead, Chung and Ebner all sat out last week’s game.

The Giants on Wednesday ruled out four key offensive weapons: running backs Saquon Barkley and Wayne Gallman, wide receiver Sterling Shepard and tight end Evan Engram.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images