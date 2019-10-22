Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mohamed Sanu doesn’t lack confidence, but he’s probably pretty happy he’s now got Tom Brady on his side.

The veteran wide receiver is on his way to New England after the Patriots and Atlanta Falcons reportedly agreed to a trade that adds Sanu to Brady’s stable of receivers. Sanu definitely sounds excited about that development (as does Brady), and he now has a great chance to chase his first Super Bowl ring.

Of course, Sanu and the Falcons came tantalizingly close to a world title just a few years ago. That was until Brady and the Patriots orchestrated arguably the greatest comeback in sports history, erasing a 28-3 second-half deficit to stun the Falcons in overtime.

Sanu obviously knew of Brady’s prowess at the time, but as the mic’d-up Super Bowl footage will remind us, the wideout was feeling pretty confident as the Falcons grew their lead.

“Shaking his head, he ain’t ever met nothing like this,” Sanu told then-teammate Taylor Gabriel after Brady had an interception returned for a touchdown before halftime.

The pick-six gave Atlanta a commanding 21-3 lead, but Gabriel wasn’t about to feel comfortable knowing Brady was on the other side.

“Hey, it’s Tom Brady, though,” he prophetically cautioned Sanu.

“I know. I’m never comfortable,” Sanu replied. “We about to put 40-something on their ass. But I’m saying, they never seen anything like this.”

Sanu technically was right. Then again, no one had seen what Brady and the Patriots were about to concoct, either. They stormed back, the Atlanta offense went dormant, and the rest is history. Lesson learned for Sanu.

“After the sack-fumble, I was like ‘Whoa, this is crazy. We’re just not moving the ball at all, not putting up any points, and they are out there on us.'” Sanu said the next summer on ESPN’s “First Take.” “They’re a great team, don’t get me wrong. They are a great team and showed what they can do.”

As for Brady?

“They have a great leader in Tom Brady, and he went out and does what he does best and that’s perform at a high level,” Sanu said after being pressed about his conversation with Gabriel.

Now, Sanu gets to see what Brady does up close and personal.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images